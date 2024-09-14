Turkish volunteer physicians treat patients in Kosovo

In response to an invitation from the Republic of Kosovo, a Turkish medical organization arranged a voluntary surgical aid event in Pristina, performing a total of 53 procedures to restore the health of 22 Kosovar patients who were suffering from various ailments.

Interplast Türkiye Foundation’s 12-member team consisted of plastic surgery and anesthesia specialists from Istanbul, Adana, Konya and Aksaray, together with the head of the foundation, Professor Dr. Osman Metin Yavuz.

Three professors, one assistant professor, one associate professor, one specialist, three research assistants and auxiliary health professionals made up the team’s medical staff.

These Turkish physicians arranged surgical appointments for 22 patients after analyzing those who had been suffering from ailments like huge soft tissue tumors, congenital cleft lip and palate, skin and bone cancer, and other conditions for years.

Participants in the initiative organized by the Health Ministry of the Republic of Kosovo also included four plastic surgery professionals and one maxillofacial surgery specialist from Kosovo.

“Among the cases, there were also patients who had cancer and could not have surgery for years, waiting for their turn for treatment overseas, for which the State of the Republic of Kosovo had set aside funds,” Yavuz explained.

The surgical procedure featured a patient with a massive floor of the mouth cancer that was melting the jawbone, Yavuz said, with Kosovan surgeons noting that this kind of procedure has never been carried out in the region before.

Yavuz also noted that they did not encounter any issues or difficulties with the patients who underwent routine follow-up with the surgical team in Kosovo.

“We are pleased and proud to have contributed to this voluntary action, which has enabled people in Kosovo — children in particular — who have been battling various diseases for years to regain their previous state of health,” Yavuz further added.