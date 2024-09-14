Turkish volunteer physicians treat patients in Kosovo

Turkish volunteer physicians treat patients in Kosovo

ADANA
Turkish volunteer physicians treat patients in Kosovo

In response to an invitation from the Republic of Kosovo, a Turkish medical organization arranged a voluntary surgical aid event in Pristina, performing a total of 53 procedures to restore the health of 22 Kosovar patients who were suffering from various ailments.

Interplast Türkiye Foundation’s 12-member team consisted of plastic surgery and anesthesia specialists from Istanbul, Adana, Konya and Aksaray, together with the head of the foundation, Professor Dr. Osman Metin Yavuz.

Three professors, one assistant professor, one associate professor, one specialist, three research assistants and auxiliary health professionals made up the team’s medical staff.

These Turkish physicians arranged surgical appointments for 22 patients after analyzing those who had been suffering from ailments like huge soft tissue tumors, congenital cleft lip and palate, skin and bone cancer, and other conditions for years.

Participants in the initiative organized by the Health Ministry of the Republic of Kosovo also included four plastic surgery professionals and one maxillofacial surgery specialist from Kosovo.

“Among the cases, there were also patients who had cancer and could not have surgery for years, waiting for their turn for treatment overseas, for which the State of the Republic of Kosovo had set aside funds,” Yavuz explained.

The surgical procedure featured a patient with a massive floor of the mouth cancer that was melting the jawbone, Yavuz said, with Kosovan surgeons noting that this kind of procedure has never been carried out in the region before.

Yavuz also noted that they did not encounter any issues or difficulties with the patients who underwent routine follow-up with the surgical team in Kosovo.

“We are pleased and proud to have contributed to this voluntary action, which has enabled people in Kosovo — children in particular — who have been battling various diseases for years to regain their previous state of health,” Yavuz further added.

volunteer,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision
LATEST NEWS

  1. Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

    Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

  2. Trump sharpens anti-migrant attacks as both candidates visit key states

    Trump sharpens anti-migrant attacks as both candidates visit key states

  3. Funeral held in Türkiye for activist killed by Israel in West Bank

    Funeral held in Türkiye for activist killed by Israel in West Bank

  4. Türkiye's intel chief, Hamas leaders discuss Gaza ceasefire in Ankara

    Türkiye's intel chief, Hamas leaders discuss Gaza ceasefire in Ankara

  5. Türkiye appreciates Spain's Palestinian support, pushes for peace in Madrid

    Türkiye appreciates Spain's Palestinian support, pushes for peace in Madrid
Recommended
Funeral held in Türkiye for activist killed by Israel in West Bank

Funeral held in Türkiye for activist killed by Israel in West Bank

Türkiyes intel chief, Hamas leaders discuss Gaza ceasefire in Ankara

Türkiye's intel chief, Hamas leaders discuss Gaza ceasefire in Ankara
Türkiye appreciates Spains Palestinian support, pushes for peace in Madrid

Türkiye appreciates Spain's Palestinian support, pushes for peace in Madrid
Babacan says DEVA, Future Party mull merger

Babacan says DEVA, Future Party mull merger
Özlale resigns from İYİ Party amid exodus

Özlale resigns from İYİ Party amid exodus
1 in 4 university graduates in Türkiye unemployed: OECD

1 in 4 university graduates in Türkiye unemployed: OECD
Northwestern city hosts 114-year-old fair

Northwestern city hosts 114-year-old fair
WORLD Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday delayed a decision to let Ukraine fire long-range Western-supplied missiles into Russia, a plan that sparked dire threats from Moscow of a war with NATO.
ECONOMY Some 4.4 percent of Turkish enterprises uses AI technology

Some 4.4 percent of Turkish enterprises uses AI technology

Some 4.4 percent of Turkish enterprises say they are using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, down from 5.5 percent in 2023, according to a survey by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿