Turkish video game industry eyes $750 million in revenue in 2025

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

The fast-growing Turkish video game industry aims to generate $750 million in revenue by the end of this year.

The sector expanded by more than 20 percent in 2024, reaching a volume of $695 million, and mobile games made up 54 percent of that revenue.

The number of players reached record levels and the sector gained momentum, with increasingly more domestic studios coming to the fore.

The number of Turkish-made consoles and computer video games rose 133 percent in 2024.

Ozan Aydemir, president of Gaming in Türkiye, said that the number of new game studios established in Türkiye has risen since the second half of last year, as artificial intelligence (AI) powered designing and programming solutions reduced setup costs for independent developers.

He noted that developers use AI to do the visual production and even the in-game dialogue writing of video games at lower costs, and the trend is expected to turn into fully AI-made productions this year, and some attempts at creating “AI-first game” concepts have been made in Türkiye.

Aydemir emphasized that the Turkish video game sector is in the top three countries with the most investments in Europe and the Middle East since 2021, with an investment of $71.6 million in 2024.

He noted that the U.S., Europe and the Middle East and North Africa regions are the main target markets. He said the Middle East is a great region for Turkish video games due to cultural proximity and the large mobile game audience in the region, while the U.S. and Europe are more competitive and high-income markets.

Aydemir emphasized that Türkiye not only makes games but also has exported them for some time, as video games have become the fastest-growing export items in the software and technology sector.