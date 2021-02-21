Turkish vice president receives head of Turkic Council

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay received Baghdad Amreyev, secretary-general of the Turkic Council, his office said on Feb. 20.

During the meeting held in Oktay's office in the capital Ankara, Amreyev gave Oktay detailed information ahead of the informal summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, which is planned to be held in Kazakhstan on March 31.

He also presented Oktay the 2020-2025 Turkish World Strategy and 2040 Turkish World Vision reports.

The Turkic Council, or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organization, with an overarching aim of promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic-speaking states.

The council consists of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan as member countries and Hungary as an observer state.