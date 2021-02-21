Turkish vice president receives head of Turkic Council

  • February 21 2021 10:31:00

Turkish vice president receives head of Turkic Council

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish vice president receives head of Turkic Council

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay received Baghdad Amreyev, secretary-general of the Turkic Council, his office said on Feb. 20.

During the meeting held in Oktay's office in the capital Ankara, Amreyev gave Oktay detailed information ahead of the informal summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, which is planned to be held in Kazakhstan on March 31.

He also presented Oktay the 2020-2025 Turkish World Strategy and 2040 Turkish World Vision reports.

The Turkic Council, or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organization, with an overarching aim of promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic-speaking states.

The council consists of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan as member countries and Hungary as an observer state.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey

    Snow-clad Cappadocia cathedral wows visitors in Turkey

  2. Turkey to start normalization from virus restrictions as of March 1: Minister

    Turkey to start normalization from virus restrictions as of March 1: Minister

  3. Eastern Turkey shivers amid severe cold temperatures

    Eastern Turkey shivers amid severe cold temperatures

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 27,983 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,631,876

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 27,983 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,631,876

  5. Karabakh war, pandemic revealed Turkic unity: Erdoğan

    Karabakh war, pandemic revealed Turkic unity: Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkey is a model for its region: Interior minister

Turkey is a model for its region: Interior minister
Turkey, Pakistan joint military exercise ends

Turkey, Pakistan joint military exercise ends
Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries

Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries
Turkey wants to strengthen cooperation with US: Erdoğan

Turkey wants to strengthen cooperation with US: Erdoğan
Turkey hires top US law firm on F-35 jet issue

Turkey hires top US law firm on F-35 jet issue

Turkish officials honor Hanau attack victims

Turkish officials honor Hanau attack victims
WORLD Moscow court upholds prison term for Kremlin critic Navalny

Moscow court upholds prison term for Kremlin critic Navalny

A Moscow judge on Feb. 20 upheld a ruling to jail top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, as he lost two court cases in one day and was headed for more than two years in a penal colony.
ECONOMY Traditional Turkish cologne exports skyrocketed in 2020 amid COVID-19

Traditional Turkish cologne exports skyrocketed in 2020 amid COVID-19

Turkey's traditional cologne exports tripled in 2020 thanks to its signature hand disinfectant, a powerful tool used by many to ward off the threat of coronavirus.
SPORTS Umut Bulut breaks Süper Lig appearance record

Umut Bulut breaks Süper Lig appearance record

Turkish football player Umut Bulut has broken all-time record for Turkish Süper Lig appearance with 504 matches.