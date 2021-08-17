Turkish, Uzbek central banks sign cooperation deal

  • August 17 2021 07:00:00

ANKARA
Central Banks of Turkey and Uzbekistan have signed an agreement to boost cooperation, the Turkish bank announced on Aug. 17. 

The memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed on Aug. 2, will lay the groundwork for continued collaboration between the two sides in the field of central banking, the statement said.

"In the framework of the MoU, the two central banks aspire to carry out activities to foster cooperation in the field of central banking," it added.

