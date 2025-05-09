Turkish users spend nearly 3 hours on social media, report reveals

People in Türkiye spend an average of two hours and 43 minutes per day on social media platforms, according to figures shared by Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abddulkadir Uraloğlu.

Evaluating data from the Digital 2025 Türkiye Report prepared by We Are Social and Meltwater, Minister Uraloğlu noted that the number of social media users in the country has reached 59.5 million — a 1.7 percent increase over the past year.

Instagram leads as the most widely used platform in Türkiye, with 58.4 million users. It is also where users spend the most time monthly, averaging 32 hours and 36 minutes.

TikTok follows with 26 hours and 26 minutes, while YouTube users spend 23 hours and 31 minutes on average. Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) trail behind with 9 hours and 45 minutes and 5 hours and 4 minutes respectively.

Türkiye has 77.3 million internet users overall, who spend an average of 7 hours and 13 minutes online each day. The report also revealed that the average user engages with about 7.6 different platforms monthly.

Demographically, male users constitute 53.4 percent of Türkiye’s social media audience, while women account for 46.6 percent.

Most users follow friends, family and acquaintances, with brand pages — both purchased from and desired — coming next.

“Users primarily turn to social media to read news stories, connect with loved ones and fill their spare time,” Uraloğlu said.

Instagram saw the sharpest rise in users over the past year at 8.5 percent, followed by TikTok (2.9 percent), Facebook (1.3 percent) and X (1 percent). YouTube’s user base remained stable.

