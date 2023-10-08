Turkish, US top diplomats hold talks amid Israel-Palestine tensions

ANKARA

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has engaged in a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to address the escalating violence between Israelis and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The phone call centered on the recent developments in the region.

In addition to his conversation with Blinken, Fidan also reached out to Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki.

Furthermore, the Turkish top diplomat held crucial phone discussions with his Qatari, Saudi, Egyptian and Iranian counterparts.