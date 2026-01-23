Turkish, US military chiefs hold talks in Brussels

BRUSSELS

Türkiye's top military commander met with his American counterpart in Brussels on Jan. 22 to discuss bilateral relations and regional security, as NATO defense chiefs navigated a shifting geopolitical landscape.

Chief of General Staff Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu held talks with U.S. Gen. Dan Caine on the sidelines of a NATO Chiefs of Defense meeting.

According to a statement from the Turkish Defense Ministry, the two addressed bilateral relations and regional issues, though specific details of the discussion were not disclosed.

The meeting occurred as NATO’s 32 member states grappled with internal friction following U.S. President Donald Trump’s demand that Denmark cede control of Greenland. Despite the political crisis, military leaders focused on the conflict in Ukraine and the coordination of ammunition, air defense systems and logistical support for Kiev.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan praised the recent political transformation in Syria, labeling the country’s transition a "miracle."

"Evolving from a country that exported terror and refugees to neighboring countries to a Syria that is now evolving towards unity, taking back its refugees and halting terrorism is truly a miracle for our region," Fidan said following a signing ceremony in Davos for the Board of Peace for Gaza.

His remarks followed the collapse of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria. SDF, long the primary U.S. partner in the fight against ISIL, was defeated in a two-week offensive led by Syria’s interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Under a recent agreement, the YPG-led SDF agreed to dissolve and merge its personnel into the Syrian national military as individuals. This shift came after a landmark move by PKK to lay down its arms within Türkiye just months prior.

Fidan said Türkiye remains committed to a "constructive role" in ensuring the unity of its neighbor while protecting its own national interests. He stressed the importance of inclusive governance for Syria's diverse population.

"Everyone should be proud of their own identity, but they should also unite under Syrian citizenship and contribute to Syria as needed," Fidan said, specifically citing the rights of Kurds, Alawites, Yazidis and Turkmen.

"We will continue to play our constructive role, protecting both peace, development, prosperity and stability, as well as the interests of our country," he added. "We are also seeing that more and more countries that share this view are seeking cooperation with us."