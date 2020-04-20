Turkish, US leaders discuss cooperation amid pandemic

  • April 20 2020 09:24:43

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The presidents of Turkey and the U.S. agreed on April 19 to cooperate against the global coronavirus pandemic and its effects.

In a phone call, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, according to a statement released by Turkey's Communications Directorate.

The statement said that Erdoğan and Trump agreed to continue close cooperation against the threat posed by the novel coronavirus outbreak on public health and the economies of both countries as a requirement of the "spirit of solidarity" of the NATO Alliance.

