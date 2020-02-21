Turkish-US inmate on death row

  • February 21 2020 16:19:50

Turkish-US inmate on death row

Razi Canikligil - NEW YORK
Turkish-US inmate on death row

A court in Florida has denied the second appeal of a Turkish-American inmate, Cengiz Koçaker, who was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of a taxi driver and sentenced to death penalty.

If the governor of the state approves the sentence, Koçaker will be executed by lethal injection.

Turkish-US inmate on death rowIn 2004, Koçaker had stabbed a taxi driver, cut his throat, then bound him with a seat belt, put him in the taxi’s trunk and set the car on fire. The victim died due to smoke inhalation, but the autopsy recordings showed the stab wounds contributed to his death.

Koçaker refused the homicide attributed to him during the court process and claimed that he was slandered, but his bloody undershirt in the back seat of the burning vehicle was the most substantial evidence.

23 years behind bars

Koçaker, who had been in prison six times for various crimes and spent 23 years of his life behind bars, made an appeal for the second time, claiming that he was raped in prison, got AIDS and had mental disabilities.

As a result of the investigation, Koçaker’s second appeal was rejected by the court.

In Florida, where 340 people are currently waiting in the death row, no executions have been carried out since last August due to debates over the death penalty.

Turkey, U.S., death sentence,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  2. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  3. Cable car planned for old monastery

    Cable car planned for old monastery

  4. Patara: The cradle of civilizations

    Patara: The cradle of civilizations

  5. Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused int'l flights

    Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused int'l flights
Recommended
Turkey hails US-Taliban truce

Turkey hails US-Taliban truce
First space training center to open in northwestern Turkey

First space training center to open in northwestern Turkey
Turkish coastguard rescues 10 irregular migrants

Turkish coastguard rescues 10 irregular migrants
Ankara slams Israels Netanyahu over illegal settlement announcement

Ankara slams Israel's Netanyahu over illegal settlement announcement
Turkey’s vice president receives Japanese envoy

Turkey’s vice president receives Japanese envoy
Erdoğan urges Putin to rein in Syria, end human crisis

Erdoğan urges Putin to rein in Syria, end human crisis
Public awareness key in fight against climate change: UNDP

Public awareness key in fight against climate change: UNDP
WORLD Key facts: Coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Key facts: Coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

China reported a sharp decrease in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Feb. 22 but a doubling of infections in South Korea and 10 new cases in Iran added to unease about its rapid spread and global reach.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused intl flights

Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused int'l flights

Turkey's national flag carrier said it will increase the weekly frequency of direct flights from international destinations to the country's tourism centers by 18 percent in 2020.
SPORTS Netherlands stun Turkey in EuroBasket 2021 quals

Netherlands stun Turkey in EuroBasket 2021 quals

The Turkish National Basketball Team on Feb. 21 faced an unexpected loss to the Netherlands by 65-72 in the capital Ankara, making a disappointing start to the FIBA EuroBasket 2021 qualifiers.