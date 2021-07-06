Turkish, US defense ministers to discuss Kabul airport plan

  • July 06 2021 12:43:00

Turkish, US defense ministers to discuss Kabul airport plan

ANKARA-Reuters
Turkish, US defense ministers to discuss Kabul airport plan

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said he would discuss with his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin on July 7 a plan for Turkey to operate and guard Kabul's Hamid Karzai airport after the NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan, adding there was no final decision yet.

Ankara has offered to run and guard the airport after NATO's withdrawal and has been in talks with allies, namely the United States, on financial, political, and logistical support. Security of the airport is key for the operations of diplomatic missions out of Afghanistan after the withdrawal.

Speaking to a group of reporters after a cabinet meeting on July 5, Akar said talks on the details of the mission were still underway, and that the airport must be operational so the Afghan government is not isolated from the world following the pullout.

"From making certain decisions at the United Nations, NATO, to reaching an agreement with the Afghan government, as well as political, financial, and logistical support, we are in contact with various countries. Meanwhile, our talks with the Americans also continue," Akar said. "No final decision has been made yet, but our talks continue."

kabul airport,

ECONOMY Turkeys exports to EU top $40 bln in first half of year

Turkey's exports to EU top $40 bln in first half of year
MOST POPULAR

  1. Local tourists flock Aegean coasts as curfews end

    Local tourists flock Aegean coasts as curfews end

  2. Apologizing politician

    Apologizing politician

  3. Turkey to reopen schools in September, minister says

    Turkey to reopen schools in September, minister says

  4. Turkish intelligence nabs top FETÖ terrorist in C Asia: Erdoğan

    Turkish intelligence nabs top FETÖ terrorist in C Asia: Erdoğan

  5. Turkey formulating new law on water management: Erdoğan

    Turkey formulating new law on water management: Erdoğan
Recommended
FM Çavuşoğlu to visit Lithuania, Finland

FM Çavuşoğlu to visit Lithuania, Finland
Turkey expresses grief as migrant boat sinks off Tunisian coast

Turkey expresses grief as migrant boat sinks off Tunisian coast
Turkey extends condolences to Philippines over plane crash

Turkey extends condolences to Philippines over plane crash
Turkish contractors play key role in Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijani FM

Turkish contractors play key role in Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijani FM
Cairo hails Ankaras efforts to normalize relations

Cairo hails Ankara's efforts to normalize relations
Turkey saddened for large-scale fire in eastern Libya

Turkey 'saddened' for large-scale fire in eastern Libya
WORLD No survivors from plane crash in Russias far east, rescue officials say

No survivors from plane crash in Russia's far east, rescue officials say

There are no survivors after a plane carrying 28 people crashed in the far east of Russia on July 6, Russian news agencies cited rescue officials as saying.     

ECONOMY Turkeys exports to EU top $40 bln in first half of year

Turkey's exports to EU top $40 bln in first half of year

Turkey's exports to EU countries this January-June soared 42 percent on a yearly basis to reach $40.86 billion, according to official figures.

SPORTS Traditional oil wrestling festival to kick off this weekend

Traditional oil wrestling festival to kick off this weekend

The traditional Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling competition, which is considered Turkey’s longest-running sports event, will start this weekend for the 660th time in the northwestern province of Edirne after a year of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.