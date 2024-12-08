Türkiye, US defense chiefs discuss Syria over phone

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler has held a phone call with his U.S. counterpart, Lloyd James Austin, to discuss the rapidly changing situation in Syria as opposition forces have seized control of Damascus.

In the conversation, the two officials also exchanged views on bilateral and regional defense and security issues, Türkiye's Defense Ministry said on Dec. 8, without providing further details.

The fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government has sent shockwaves through the region. Crowds gathered in Damascus to celebrate the stunning advance of opposition fighters, who entered the capital after capturing the central city of Homs just a day earlier.

Residents marked the occasion with chants, prayers, and sporadic gunfire.

This marks the first time opposition forces have reached Damascus since 2018, when Syrian troops regained control of its outskirts after a prolonged siege.

Lebanon announced the closure of all land border crossings with Syria, except for one linking Beirut to Damascus. Jordan also closed one of its border crossings with Syria, citing security concerns.

