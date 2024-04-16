Turkish university team receives award in US

ISTANBUL

Members of the Istanbul Technical University (İTÜ) Seismic Team, comprised of architecture and civil engineering students, have clinched the “Most Improved Team” award at the prestigious Earthquake Engineering Research Institute (EERI) Seismic Design Competition 2024.

The teams’ journey culminated at the annual EERI competition, where they stood out amongst over 40 universities from around the world. The competition, held in Seattle, U.S. from April 9-12, saw the İTÜ team's innovative approach and dedication recognized with the coveted award.

İTÜ Rector Prof. Dr. İsmail Koyuncu expressed his pride in the team's accomplishment, taking to social media to congratulate them. He remarked, "Our İTÜ Seismic Team made us proud by being awarded at the 'EERI Seismic Design Competition 2024.’ I congratulate our team and wish them continued success."

The participation of prestigious institutions like Cornell, British Columbia and UCLA underscores the competition's significance in the field of earthquake engineering. The team’s achievement not only highlights their dedication but also elevates Türkiye's presence on the global stage of earthquake-resistant building design.