Turkish universities to reopen in October

  • August 14 2020 09:29:00

ANKARA
Turkey will reopen universities on Oct. 1 with measures in place to counter the coronavirus, the country’s higher education board head has said.

“We asked universities to plan their education calendar starting on Oct. 1,” Yekta Saraç said, the head of the Higher Education Board (YÖK) wrote on Twitter.

“We have given universities a wide range of options to choose from in order to lower the number of students on campus and reduce their free movement,” he added.

Universities are allowed to draw up their own plans on how to proceed with education at different departments and programs, according to Saraç.

“Relevant boards of the universities will decide on proceedings for educational programs depending on the local and regional state of the outbreak,” he added.

Schools and universities across the country were closed in mid-March as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Education Minister Ziya Selçuk announced on Aug. 12 that Turkey plans to reopen schools on Sept. 21 with measures in place to curtail the outbreak.

Turkey to re-open schools on September 21
Turkey to re-open schools on September 21

Education will start in the distance learning program on Aug. 31 and it a gradual return to classrooms is expected to be possible from Sept. 21, the minister said at a press conference after a meeting with the Health Ministry’s Science Board to discuss measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Private schools may start online classes on Aug. 17.

Over 2,000 inspectors have been checking standards of schools ahead of the planned reopening, he stated.

