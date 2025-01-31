Turkish universities excel in education sciences in THE 2025 rankings

Turkish universities have achieved their strongest performance in education sciences in the Times Higher Education (THE) 2025 Subject Rankings.

According to the Higher Education Council (YÖK), one Turkish university ranked in the global top 100, six in the top 500 and 35 in the top 1,000 in education sciences, making it the country’s most successful field.

Overall, Turkish universities secured strong placements across disciplines. In engineering, 26 universities ranked in the top 1,000, with Koç University in the 201-250 range and Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ) in 251-300.

In medicine and health sciences, 25 universities made the top 1,000, with Koç ranked 301-400 and Hacettepe University 401-500.

In social sciences, ODTÜ placed 176-200, while Koç and Sabancı ranked 201-250.

Business and economics saw 21 Turkish universities in the top 1,000. In natural sciences, ODTÜ ranked 301-400, while in physics, ODTÜ, Koç and Sabancı placed 401-500.

YÖK Head Erol Özvar praised the universities’ achievements, emphasizing their global impact and ongoing efforts to strengthen higher education.

Özvar also added that the council creates programs and curricula by looking at the future of the world, not just the present, contributing to the universities’ success.

