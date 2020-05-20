Turkish TV producer interested in Dutch club takeover

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Dutch top-tier football team Fortuna Sittard on May 19 confirmed that Turkish media businessman Acul Ilıcalı has conveyed an interest “in becoming involved” with the club.

In a statement, chairman Isitan Gun said the club was “overwhelmed” with news of a takeover by the Turkish entrepreneur.

He confirmed that Ilucalı had expressed his interest several months ago, but no deal had been finalized yet.

“Our connection with Mr. Ilıcalı goes a long way. Several months ago, he has expressed interest in becoming involved with Fortuna Sittard, which I welcome with great pleasure and honor,” he said.

“Although no agreement has been made as of today, we hope to meet soon and discuss the potential way forward as soon as travel restrictions are eased.”

Gun said Ilıcalıs interest was an opportunity to “strengthen Fortuna Sittard's strategic positioning for many years to come.”

With 26 points, Fortuna Sittard was in 16th place in the Dutch top-tier Eredivisie when the league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dutch top-tier football team Fortuna Sittard on May 19 confirmed that Turkish media businessman Acul Ilıcalı has conveyed an interest “in becoming involved” with the club.