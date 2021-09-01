Turkish Treasury to repay $15 bln debt in September-November

  • September 01 2021 09:04:28

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s Treasury will repay debts worth 122.6 billion Turkish liras (some $15 billion) in the September-November period, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Aug. 31.

It will repay 29.3 billion Turkish liras ($3.5 billion) in external debts, including 12.5 billion Turkish liras ($1.5 billion) in interest payments.

In the next three months, 93.2 billion Turkish liras ($11.2 billion) of domestic debt redemption is also projected, with around 28.3 billion Turkish liras ($3.4 billion) of this amount in interest payments and the rest in principal payment.

According to the ministry's borrowing strategy, the Treasury will borrow 107.4 billion Turkish liras ($13 billion) from domestic markets in the next three months.

The Treasury plans to hold 23 bond auctions and direct sale of lease certificates – no planned external borrowing – in this period.

