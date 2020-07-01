Turkish Treasury to repay $12.5 bln in July-Sept

  • July 01 2020 09:37:15

Turkish Treasury to repay $12.5 bln in July-Sept

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish Treasury to repay $12.5 bln in July-Sept

Turkey's Treasury will repay 85.5 billion Turkish liras ($12.5 billion) of debt in the July-September period, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on June 30. 

Over the next three months, the Treasury will repay 11.1 billion Turkish liras ($1.6 billion) in external debt, of which 9.2 billion Turkish liras ($1.3 billion) will be interest payments.

For the next three months, 74.4 billion Turkish liras ($10.9 billion) of domestic debt redemption is also projected -- with around 24.3 billion Turkish liras ($3.5 billion) of this amount in interest payments, while the rest will be principal payment.

The Treasury will borrow 84 billion Turkish liras ($12.2 billion) from domestic markets over next 3 months, according to the ministry's borrowing strategy.

It is projected to hold 19 bond auctions and a direct sale of three lease certificates- no planned external borrowing- in the July-September period.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ancient city of Ani dazzles visitors

    Ancient city of Ani dazzles visitors

  2. Woman calls police to be saved from forced marriage

    Woman calls police to be saved from forced marriage

  3. Turkey to keep making F-35 parts through 2022: Report

    Turkey to keep making F-35 parts through 2022: Report

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,131 as daily cases increase by 1,293

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 5,131 as daily cases increase by 1,293

  5. Doctor warns public against complacency as Turkey battles COVID-19

    Doctor warns public against complacency as Turkey battles COVID-19
Recommended
Turkey’s manufacturing PMI hits 53.9 in June

Turkey’s manufacturing PMI hits 53.9 in June

Turkey eyes more trade with Hungary

Turkey eyes more trade with Hungary
Foreign debt stock totals $431 bln end-March

Foreign debt stock totals $431 bln end-March
Turkish exports stand at $10 bln in May

Turkish exports stand at $10 bln in May
Turkey ‘should prepare for European green deal’

Turkey ‘should prepare for European green deal’
Turkish postal service takes leading role in e-commerce

Turkish postal service takes leading role in e-commerce
WORLD Global virus death toll exceeds 506,000 as confirmed cases top 10.3 mln

Global virus death toll exceeds 506,000 as confirmed cases top 10.3 mln

The European Union agrees to open its borders to 15 countries from July 1, but the United States remains excluded. China is on the list, which will be updated every two weeks, but under the condition that Beijing do the same for Europeans, according to a statement.
ECONOMY Turkey’s manufacturing PMI hits 53.9 in June

Turkey’s manufacturing PMI hits 53.9 in June

Turkey’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector hit 53.9 in June, ending a three-month period of moderation, a joint business survey revealed on July 1.
SPORTS Rescheduled EURO 2020 will benefit Turkey: Player

Rescheduled EURO 2020 will benefit Turkey: Player

The virus-related postponement of the UEFA EURO 2020 was a disappointment for the Turkish national players, but the pause will allow them to go to the contest as a more experienced team, said one of the players on June 29.