Turkish Treasury to repay $12.5 bln in July-Sept

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Treasury will repay 85.5 billion Turkish liras ($12.5 billion) of debt in the July-September period, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on June 30.

Over the next three months, the Treasury will repay 11.1 billion Turkish liras ($1.6 billion) in external debt, of which 9.2 billion Turkish liras ($1.3 billion) will be interest payments.

For the next three months, 74.4 billion Turkish liras ($10.9 billion) of domestic debt redemption is also projected -- with around 24.3 billion Turkish liras ($3.5 billion) of this amount in interest payments, while the rest will be principal payment.

The Treasury will borrow 84 billion Turkish liras ($12.2 billion) from domestic markets over next 3 months, according to the ministry's borrowing strategy.

It is projected to hold 19 bond auctions and a direct sale of three lease certificates- no planned external borrowing- in the July-September period.