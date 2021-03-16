Turkish Treasury borrows $508 mln through auctions

  • March 16 2021 09:01:38

Turkish Treasury borrows $508 mln through auctions

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish Treasury borrows $508 mln through auctions

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 3.9 billion Turkish liras ($508.3 million) from domestic markets through two auctions held on March 15. 

Some 1.3 billion Turkish liras ($168 million) in seven-year Floating Rate Note bonds (semiannually, re-open, fourth issue) were up for auction that will be settled on Wednesday with a maturity date of November 17, 2027, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said.

The total tender for the government bonds was 2.1 billion Turkish liras ($280 million) with a 61% accepted/tendered rate.

The term rate of 2,436-day bonds was accepted at 7.09%, while the annual simple and compound interest rates were 14.18% and 14.69%, respectively.

In the second auction on Monday, the Treasury issued 10-year Fixed Coupon Bond - semiannually, twelfth-issue - totaling 2.6 billion Turkish liras (nearly $340.3 million).

The bonds will be settled on Wednesday with a maturity date of Nov. 13, 2030.

According to the ministry, the total tender in the second auction amounted to 4.1 billion Turkish liras ($540 million), with a 62.4% accepted/tendered rate.

The term rate of 3,528-day government bonds was accepted at 6.91% of the periodic interest rate, while the annual simple and compound interest rates were 13.82% and 14.29%, respectively.

Turkey, borrowing,

MOST POPULAR

  1. New virus measures inevitable if rules flouted, says Erdoğan

    New virus measures inevitable if rules flouted, says Erdoğan

  2. Turkish ministry revokes mining license of Alamos Gold

    Turkish ministry revokes mining license of Alamos Gold

  3. Incoming air passengers to fill entry form

    Incoming air passengers to fill entry form

  4. Virus cases may start to decline in May, say experts

    Virus cases may start to decline in May, say experts

  5. MHP leader reacts against decision preventing student oath

    MHP leader reacts against decision preventing student oath
Recommended
Economic reforms aim to draw delayed investment: Finance minister

Economic reforms aim to draw delayed investment: Finance minister
Turkish ministry revokes mining license of Alamos Gold

Turkish ministry revokes mining license of Alamos Gold
Turkeys budget balance posts $3.3 bln surplus in February

Turkey's budget balance posts $3.3 bln surplus in February
Turkey records over 81,200 house sales in February

Turkey records over 81,200 house sales in February

Government to grant loans to firms expanding workforce

Government to grant loans to firms expanding workforce
Business circles welcome Turkeys new economic reforms

Business circles welcome Turkey's new economic reforms
WORLD N Korean leader’s sister slams US as Biden envoys begin Asia trip

N Korean leader’s sister slams US as Biden envoys begin Asia trip

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s influential sister slammed the U.S. and South Korea on March 16, state media reported, as the new U.S. secretaries of state and defence began a visit to Tokyo and Seoul.
ECONOMY Economic reforms aim to draw delayed investment: Finance minister

Economic reforms aim to draw delayed investment: Finance minister

Turkey's new landmark economic reform package aims to attract delayed investments, the country's minister of treasury and finance said on March 16. 
SPORTS Turkey comes first in Karate 1 Premier League

Turkey comes first in Karate 1 Premier League

The Turkish karate team on March 14 dominated a Karate 1 Premier League tournament with three gold medals.