Turkish Treasury borrows $209 mln through auctions

  • June 09 2021 09:02:27

ANKARA
The Turkish Treasury borrowed around 1.8 billion Turkish liras ($209 million) from domestic markets, according to an official statement on June 8. 

The Treasury and Finance Ministry announced that 768 million Turkish liras ($89 million) in 12-month zero-coupon government bonds (reopen, second issue) were sold.

The total tender amounted to 1.89 billion Turkish liras ($219.8 million), with a 40.5% accepted/tendered rate.

The Treasury said the term rate of the 371-day government bonds was accepted at 19.09%, while the annual simple and compound interest rates were 18.73% and 18.70%, respectively.

In a second auction, the Treasury issued six-year floating rate government bonds- the seventh issue, semiannually  totaling 1.05 billion Turkish liras ($121 million).

According to the ministry, the total tender in the second auction amounted to 1.85 billion Turkish liras ($215.24 million), with a 57% accepted/tendered rate.

The term rate of the 2,352-day government bonds was accepted at 9.10% of the periodic interest rate, while the annual simple and compound interest rates were 18.20% and 19.03%, respectively.

 

