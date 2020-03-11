Turkish Treasury borrows $1.7 bln from domestic markets

  • March 11 2020 14:50:39

Turkish Treasury borrows $1.7 bln from domestic markets

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency
Turkish Treasury borrows $1.7 bln from domestic markets

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 10.6 billion Turkish liras ($1.72 billion) from domestic markets this week, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on March 10.

Some 2.88 billion Turkish liras ($467.5 million) in five-year CPI indexed Treasury bills – reopen, semiannually, second issue – were sold in an auction on March 10.

The Treasury bills will be settled on March 11 and mature on Jan. 29, 2025.

The total tender amounted to 6.07 billion Turkish liras ($985.4 million), with a 47.5 percent accepted/tendered rate.

The Treasury said the term rate of the 1,785-day Treasury bills was accepted at 1.20 percent, while the annual simple and compound interest rates were 2.39 percent and 2.41 percent, respectively.

In another auction on March 10, the Treasury issued 15-month zero coupon Treasury bills – first issue – totaling 4.89 billion Turkish liras ($793.9 million).

The bonds will be settled on March 11 with a maturity date of March, 11, 2020.

The total tender in the second auction amounted to 8.83 billion Turkish liras ($1.43 billion), with a 55.4 percent accepted/tendered rate.

The term rate of 455-day government bonds was accepted at 14.12 percent, while the annual simple and compound interest rates were 11.30 percent and 11.14 percent, respectively.

In the last auction on March 10, seven-year floating rate bonds (semiannually, reopen, fifth issue) were sold, totaling 2.84 billion Turkish liras ($461 million).

The bonds will also be settled on Wednesday with a maturity date of Nov. 14, 2026.

The third auction's total tender was 5.66 billion Turkish liras ($919 million), with a 50.1 percent accepted/tendered rate.

The 2,429-day government bonds were accepted at 7.21 percent, while the annual simple and compound interest rates were 14.41 percent and 14.93 percent, respectively.

Turkey, borrowing,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey steps up measures as first coronavirus case confirmed

    Turkey steps up measures as first coronavirus case confirmed

  2. Turkey to retaliate heavily if cease-fire violated

    Turkey to retaliate heavily if cease-fire violated

  3. No cease-fire in Idlib, says main opposition leader

    No cease-fire in Idlib, says main opposition leader

  4. Greece has secret extrajudicial asylum centre: Report

    Greece has secret extrajudicial asylum centre: Report

  5. Member of Saudi Allegiance Council arrested: Report

    Member of Saudi Allegiance Council arrested: Report
Recommended
Current account gap at $1.8 bln in January

Current account gap at $1.8 bln in January
Cappadocia balloons attract over 2 mln tourists

Cappadocia balloons attract over 2 mln tourists
Turkish firm exhibits $41,000 ceramic kitchen

Turkish firm exhibits $41,000 ceramic kitchen
Turkey breaks export record while world economy shrinks

Turkey breaks export record while world economy shrinks
Turkeys machinery exports rise 5.2 pct in Jan-Feb

Turkey's machinery exports rise 5.2 pct in Jan-Feb
OPEC’s oil price strategy in tatters after Russia snub

OPEC’s oil price strategy in tatters after Russia snub
WORLD Afghans set to release 1,500 Taliban; US wants less violence

Afghans set to release 1,500 Taliban; US wants less violence

After a series of delays, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani issued a decree early on March 11 promising to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners as a goodwill gesture to get intra-Afghan negotiations started.

ECONOMY Current account gap at $1.8 bln in January

Current account gap at $1.8 bln in January

Turkey's economy ran a current account deficit of $1.8 billion in January, below the median of analysts' forecasts, the Turkish Central Bank revealed on March 11.
SPORTS Woman athlete aims high in 2020 Paralympics

Woman athlete aims high in 2020 Paralympics

Hamide Doğangün, who has already competed twice in the Paralympics, hopes to get a medal in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo games.