Turkish treasury and finance minister joins G20 meeting in US

  • October 15 2021 09:11:17

ANKARA
Turkey’s Treasury and Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said on Oct. 14 he participated in a G20 ministerial meeting in the US.

"We have discussed global inflation pressures, recent increase in commodity prices and rising global debt at the meeting," Elvan wrote on Twitter.

Elvan said he had comprehensive discussions with Italian Economy Minister Daniele Franco about economic relations, Turkey-EU relations and recent global economic developments.

He added that he had a fruitful discussion with his Pakistani counterpart Shaukat Fayyaz Ahmed Tarin and his team about enhancing bilateral cooperation in agriculture, construction, mining and tourism sectors.

Elvan said he also talked with Makhtar Diop, managing director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), about sustainable growth and green finance, adding that they agreed to increase cooperation with the private sector in agriculture, industry and digitalization.

