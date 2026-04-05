Turkish tourism industry moves to weather Mideast fallout

Özge Esen- ISTANBUL

Rising tensions in Iran and the wider Middle East have triggered concerns over travel safety in the Eastern Mediterranean, prompting Turkish tourism leaders to launch a coordinated campaign to reassure international visitors.

Despite not being directly involved in regional conflicts, Türkiye has been portrayed in foreign media as a “risk zone” due to its proximity, leading to softer demand compared to Western Mediterranean destinations such as Spain, Italy and France.

The Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) has responded with a strong message: “no cancellations.” Officials say that 95 percent of reservations remain on hold rather than fully canceled and confidence is expected to rebound quickly once travelers perceive Türkiye as safe. The campaign encourages tourists returning home to share positive experiences and emphasizes that “Türkiye is a safe harbor.”

TGA has intensified outreach through the Go Türkiye platform, highlighting Istanbul’s international events. A new “What’s On” strategy promotes concerts and cultural programs featuring global stars including Andrea Bocelli, Kanye West, Scorpions, Chris Isaak and Maher Zain. Social media campaigns encourage visitors to share real-time experiences, reinforcing the message that Türkiye remains secure and welcoming.

Ece Tonbul, TGA board member and regional representative, said international media and digital campaigns have already reached more than two billion impressions. She emphasized that uninterrupted international flights and positive visitor experiences are central to restoring confidence. Tonbul added that foreign journalists, influencers and tour operators are being engaged directly to strengthen trust.

Kaan Kavaloğlu, president of the Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers Association (AKTOB), stressed that Türkiye does not seek to profit from instability elsewhere. “We are close to a geography of unrest, but we cannot build happiness on others’ misfortune,” he said. He noted that while Western Mediterranean countries are benefiting from higher demand and rising prices, Türkiye is focused on countering negative portrayals in European media.

Tourism leaders acknowledge that global travel demand has slowed, with Middle East-origin traffic declining across Europe. They argue that the decisive factor will be perception: if visitors continue to leave Türkiye satisfied and share that “Türkiye has no link to war,” the country’s image as a safe destination will strengthen.