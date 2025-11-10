Turkish top diplomat to pay snap visit to US amid Gaza peace efforts

ANKARA
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will go to the United States on Nov. 10, the Foreign Ministry has announced, amid intensified efforts to implement the Gaza peace deal between Israel and Hamas.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan will attend meetings on regional and bilateral issues in Washington D.C. Fidan accompanied President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to Baku over the weekend.

The visit comes amid a diplomatic push to accelerate efforts to implement the 20-article Gaza peace plan that was signed by the U.S., Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt.

The diplomatic traffic aims to draft a resolution to be adopted at the U.N. Security Council for the deployment of an international force to train Palestinian security and secure the implementation of the peace agreement and uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid.

Türkiye has announced its willingness to play an active role in Gaza in line with decisions to be taken on the modalities of the international force.

Fidan, in a statement on Nov. 7, urged the international community that Gaza must be governed by the Palestinians and “the past mistakes should not be repeated.”

Recent developments in Syria, particularly the integration of YPG into the Syrian army ware also expected to be on Fidan’s agenda.

The Turkish top diplomat’s visit comes on the same day as Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa’s historic meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

Türkiye and the U.S. are also discussing ways to increase cooperation in the defense industry as the former seeks to return to the F-35 joint fighter program and purchase 40 new F-16s.

Erdoğan told reporters on his return from Azerbaijan that there is progress in talks on these issues and that Türkiye is expecting the U.S. to fulfill its words.

 

US,

Rubio hails Barzani efforts on Türkiye's anti-terror bid in letter
