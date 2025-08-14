Turkish top diplomat holds high-level talks in Doha

DOHA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held high-level meetings with top Qatari officials during his two-day visit to Doha.

He met with his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, on Aug. 13. The Turkish top diplomat held talks with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Aug. 14.

Diplomatic sources said Fidan's meetings were expected to address the growing strategic partnership of Türkiye and Qatar in all areas. New avenues for future cooperation were also expected to be discussed.

The meetings, the sources said, would also prepare for the 11th meeting of the high strategic committee, scheduled to be held in Doha this year under co-chairs Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Qatari emir, as well as consultations on regional issues, particularly Gaza and Syria.

The latest steps taken by the international community toward the recognition of a Palestinian state were expected to be evaluated during the talks, during which Fidan was to to reiterate that Türkiye welcomes Qatar's mediation efforts.

Fidan’s visit to Qatar was also anticipated to include discussions on the current state of talks aimed at "achieving a ceasefire in Gaza, steps that could be taken to halt Israel’s inhumane attacks on Gaza and measures to advance the two-state solution," according to the sources.

As the current chair of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s foreign ministers council, Fidan was also expected to exchange views on the upcoming OIC meeting to be convened at Türkiye’s initiative.

Fidan visited Qatar for the third time this year, following visits in April and February.