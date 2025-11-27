Turkish top diplomat due in Berlin to further foster Turkish-German ties

ANKARA

In a sign of boosted bilateral ties between Türkiye and Germany, the Turkish top diplomat will pay a one-day visit to Berlin on Nov. 28 to discuss a wide-range of issues including reviving the former’s EU process and inclusion into security programs as well as ongoing efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan will travel upon the invitation of Germany Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul. His visit comes a month after German Chancellor Friedrich Werz and Wadephul paid separate visits to Ankara.

All these exchanges mark a new era in ties between Ankara and Berlin as the latter has greenlighted Türkiye’s purchase of Eurofighter Typhoon jetfighters from a consortium in which Germany is a partner with the U.K., Spain and Italy.

Fidan, in Berlin, will underline the importance of continued high-level meetings and dialogue mechanisms while repeating the Turkish side’s satisfaction over increased trade and economic cooperation.

As suggested during Werz’s visit, Türkiye and Germany are exploring ways to advance cooperation in the field of energy and transportation through a strategic vision and Fidan will repeat Türkiye’s readiness to this end. Connectivity, artificial intelligence, high technology and digitalization are areas on which Türkiye believes the two countries can share experience and work together.

Türkiye-EU ties on the table

During their visits to Ankara, both Werz and Wadephul underscored the importance of Türkiye’s EU process.

Diplomatic sources stressed that Fidan would raise this issue again during his talks and express Ankara’s expectations for the modernization of customs union, advancing visa liberalization dialogue and Türkiye’s inclusion into the EU’s industry strategy.

Türkiye seeks a stronger and more institutionalized relations between Ankara and Brussels, the minister will recall.

Another important issue Fidan will raise is that Türkiye stands as an important NATO ally that can provide significant contributions to the European security architecture. The minister will stress the importance of coordination between the EU and Türkiye in the security and defense agenda and Türkiye’s admission into the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) program.

He will also underscore the importance of bilateral cooperation in the defense industry through joint projects as both countries are prominent allies at NATO.

Russia-Ukraine war

Fidan and Wadephul will also discuss recently intensified diplomacy for ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Fidan will reiterate that Türkiye is committed to continuing its efforts and initiative for ending the war through a fair and permanent peace acceptable by all parties.

In a recent statement, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan repeated that Türkiye stands ready to host the two warring sides in Istanbul for direct talks.

On Gaza, Fidan will underline that Israel should not be allowed to sabotage the ongoing ceasefire. Establishment of a permanent ceasefire, uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid, start of the reconstruction efforts and withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave will be among issues Fidan will bring to the table in Berlin.

He will also emphasize the importance of the implementation of a U.N. Security Council resolution that stipulates the establishment of an international force and peace board in parallel with the two-state solution vision.