Turkish team becomes champion in keyboarding contest

  • June 03 2020 09:32:00

Turkish team becomes champion in keyboarding contest

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish team becomes champion in keyboarding contest

The Turkish keyboard team has won eight medals, including three world championships, in an Internet keyboarding competition.

Nearly 1,500 competitors took part in the International Federation for Information and Communication Processing (Intersteno) International Keyboarding Championship via the Internet over April 14 to June 1.

The competition gave 24 medals to the top three competitors in eight categories.

The Turkish National Keyboard Team, which became world champion as a team, won eight medals, including three championships, two-second places, and three third places.

The competition was open to students from public or private schools or associations and for people 21 and over who registered through their national branch of Intersteno.

Participants could compete in their native languages but also in 17 foreign languages within four age categories.

Nisan Maya Tunçoğlu from Afyonkarahisar, western Turkey, broke a world record in the children’s category by entering 109 words in a minute in her mother tongue. Tunçoğlu also became the world champion in multilingual competitions with 473,366 keystrokes in 15 languages.

Celal Aşkın, who works in the Justice Ministry, became world champion in the senior category by entering 153 words in a minute.

Hailing the Turkish team, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül wrote on Twitter: “I congratulate our national team, which won first place in the World Internet Keyboarding Championship, and Justice Ministry Education Department staffer Celal Aşkın, who broke a new record.”

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines to start flights to Europe on June 18

    Turkish Airlines to start flights to Europe on June 18

  2. Istanbul may not overcome outbreak in short term

    Istanbul may not overcome outbreak in short term

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,585 as recoveries exceed 129,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,585 as recoveries exceed 129,000

  4. Turkey won’t let rights in Med be compromised: National Security Council

    Turkey won’t let rights in Med be compromised: National Security Council

  5. More curbs in public transport lifted

    More curbs in public transport lifted
Recommended
Hamilton slams F1 silence on racial injustice, drivers react

Hamilton slams F1 silence on racial injustice, drivers react
COVID-19 prompts more Turks to take to the pedals

COVID-19 prompts more Turks to take to the pedals

Turkish clubs to have cardboard fans in stands

Turkish clubs to have cardboard fans in stands
Turkey vows to bring in more star players in sports

Turkey vows to bring in more star players in sports
Turkish female basketball player joins Barcelona

Turkish female basketball player joins Barcelona
Turkish Football Federation unveils COVID-19 guidelines

Turkish Football Federation unveils COVID-19 guidelines

WORLD Italy reopens to tourists from Europe

Italy reopens to tourists from Europe

Italy reopens to travellers from Europe on June 3, three months after the country went into coronavirus lockdown, with all hopes pinned on reviving the key tourism industry as the summer season begins.    
ECONOMY Turkeys inflation rate up in May amid COVID-19

Turkey's inflation rate up in May amid COVID-19

Consumer prices in Turkey went up in May compared to the same month last year, the country's statistical authority announced on June 3. 
SPORTS Turkish team becomes champion in keyboarding contest

Turkish team becomes champion in keyboarding contest

The Turkish keyboard team has won eight medals, including three world championships, in an Internet keyboarding competition.