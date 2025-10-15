Turkish tea finds buyers in 112 countries

TRABZON

Türkiye exported tea to 112 countries, including autonomous and free regions, and generated $22.2 million in revenue in the first nine months of the year, according to the Eastern Black Sea Exporters Association (DKİB).

Turkish tea export revenues surged from $17.9 million in the same period last year, the data showed.

Some 4,057 tons of tea were exported, up 12 percent, while Belgium, the United Kingdom and Turkish Cyprus were the top three Turkish tea buyers in January-September, purchasing tea worth $7.8 million, $3.6 million and $1.9 million, respectively.

The northeastern province of Rize accounted for 48 percent of Türkiye’s tea exports, reaching 2,670 tons and generating $10.7 million. Rize exported to 25 countries in the first nine months of the year, primarily to Belgium, the data showed.

Şaban Turgut, the vice chair of the association and head of its tea sector committee, told state-run Anadolu Agency that Turkish tea exports performed tremendously in Europe from January to September.

“Turkish tea exports rise every day with the increased interest, branding and perceived quality,” he said.

“The last quarter of the year is usually busy with exports. If we can maintain this momentum, Turkish tea exports could exceed $28 million [in revenue] by the end of the year,” Turgut stated.

“We want Turkish tea to gain a stronger foothold in markets beyond Europe, such as in the Middle East, the United States and the Asia-Pacific region,” he added.