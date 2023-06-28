Turkish taekwondo athletes win gold in EG 2023

Turkish taekwondo athletes Nafia Kuş and Sude Yaren Uzunçavdar seized gold medals at the third European Games held in Poland.

Kuş, the last world champion in women’s 73 kg category in taekwondo, defeated her Hungarian, Bulgarian and French opponents in the European Games and won the gold medal by beating Aleksandra Kowalczuk of Poland with a score of 2-0 in the final match.

In the 73 kg category, Sude Yaren Uzunçavdar defeated her Hungarian, French and Croatian opponents and faced Nadica Bozanic from Serbia in the final.

Defeating the Serbian athlete 2-0, the 17-year-old national athlete won the gold medal.

Meanwhile in the men’s 87 kg category of the championship, Emre Kutalmış Ateşli won the bronze medal.

From June 21 to July 2, 2023, the third iteration of the European Games is being held in Kraków and the Maopolska areas of Poland.

The day following the 2019 European Games’ Opening Ceremony in Minsk, the hosts were overwhelmingly chosen at an Extraordinary General Assembly of the European Olympic Committees (EOC).

