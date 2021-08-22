Turkish swimmers clinch top spots in Bosphorus cross-continent race

  • August 22 2021 07:00:00

Turkish swimmers clinch top spots in Bosphorus cross-continent race

ISTANBUL
Turkish swimmers clinch top spots in Bosphorus cross-continent race

Turkish swimmers Polat Uzer Turnalı and Nida Eliz Üstündağ were the winners of the 33rd Samsung Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race in Istanbul on Aug. 22. 

The unique open water swimming race is organized by the Turkish Olympic Committee between the Turkish metropolis’ European and Asian parts since 1989.

According to the organizers, 2,465 swimmers from 55 countries took part in the 6.5-kilometer (4 mile) dash, which started from the Kanlica Pier in the Asian part of Istanbul and ended at the Kuruçeşme Cemil Topuzlu Park on the European side.

Turnalı, 19, was the fastest among the men, touching home in 38 minutes and 22 seconds.

He was followed by Mustafa Sevenay with a time of 39:57, while Çağatay Alper Üstününal finished in 40:32.

Üstündağ, 24, who was part of the Turkish contingent at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was crowned the women’s champion with a finish of 40:55.

A last-gasp effort by Hilal Zeyneb Sarac saw her edge out Ukrainian Hanna Pasichnyk by just a second, with the two ending with times of 41:19 and 41:20, respectively.​​​​​​​

Man who attacked İYİ Party executive arrested

Man who attacked İYİ Party executive arrested
