Turkish swimmer breaks own world record with dive dedicated to Gaza

Turkish swimmer breaks own world record with dive dedicated to Gaza

ANTALYA
Turkish swimmer breaks own world record with dive dedicated to Gaza

Turkish world record-holding freediver and United Nations “Life Below Water” advocate Şahika Ercümen has broken her own world record with a symbolic dive dedicated both to the 102nd anniversary of the Turkish Republic and to raising awareness for Gaza.

The record came as Türkiye prepares to celebrate the founding of its republic on Oct. 29, 1923, and shortly after a ceasefire was reached in Gaza, following months of devastating conflict.

Ercümen descended to 107 meters in the “variable weight without fins” category off Kaş, in Türkiye’s Mediterranean province of Antalya, surpassing her previous 106-meter record set two years ago during the Republic’s centennial celebrations.

Using an underwater lift system, Ercümen first completed a 40-meter warm-up dive before performing breathing exercises and meditation aboard the support vessel.

Lowered by the lift at a speed of two meters per second, she reached a depth of 107 meters before detaching from the system and ascending to the surface solely using arm power. Accompanied by safety divers, she resurfaced without any complications,

The dive, completed in 3 minutes and 21 seconds, was held under the slogan “Let Gaza breathe, let the darkness turn to light.”

After surfacing, Ercümen unfurled Turkish and Palestinian flags and held signs reading “Happy 102nd Republic Day” and “Let Gaza Breathe.”

“I hope Gaza can truly breathe and the darkness turns to light. We will continue to live through sport, nature and hope,” Ercümen said after the dive.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan congratulates Tufan Erhürman on election win

Erdoğan congratulates Tufan Erhürman on election win
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan congratulates Tufan Erhürman on election win

    Erdoğan congratulates Tufan Erhürman on election win

  2. Trump says Gaza ceasefire still in force after Israeli strikes

    Trump says Gaza ceasefire still in force after Israeli strikes

  3. French police hunt Louvre jewel thieves

    French police hunt Louvre jewel thieves

  4. British Museum hosts Met-inspired fundraising ball

    British Museum hosts Met-inspired fundraising ball

  5. St George Church to elevate Cappadocia’s tourism appeal

    St George Church to elevate Cappadocia’s tourism appeal
Recommended
Erdoğan congratulates Tufan Erhürman on election win

Erdoğan congratulates Tufan Erhürman on election win
Türkiye debates alternative methods to fight drought

Türkiye debates alternative methods to fight drought
Türkiye’s third ‘musical road’ introduced in Black Sea city

Türkiye’s third ‘musical road’ introduced in Black Sea city
New reef in Indian ocean named after Turkish underwater photographer

New reef in Indian ocean named after Turkish underwater photographer
Medical students flock to aesthetics for better pay, balance, results show

Medical students flock to aesthetics for better pay, balance, results show
Four Turkish villages named among UN’s ‘Best Tourism Villages 2025’

Four Turkish villages named among UN’s ‘Best Tourism Villages 2025’
Turkish first lady calls for permanent UN Zero Waste mechanism

Turkish first lady calls for permanent UN Zero Waste mechanism
WORLD Trump says Gaza ceasefire still in force after Israeli strikes

Trump says Gaza ceasefire still in force after Israeli strikes

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that a ceasefire in Gaza was still holding after Israel carried out deadly strikes on the territory over alleged truce violations by Hamas.

ECONOMY Turks rush to gold as prices soar, but supply tightens

Turks rush to gold as prices soar, but supply tightens

As gold prices soar to unprecedented heights, Turkish families are rushing to invest their savings in the precious metal, triggering shortages of small bars and coins across Istanbul’s bustling Grand Bazaar and Kuyumcukent, a massive jewelry production and trade complex located in Istanbul.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿