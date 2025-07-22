Turkish swimmer breaks national record in grueling North Channel swim

ISTANBUL

Ultramarathon swimmer Bengisu Avcı has become the fastest Turkish athlete to complete the North Channel, one of the world’s toughest open water swimming routes, after covering the distance in 10 hours and 48 seconds with a staggering 42,000 strokes.

Avcı began her crossing from Bangor, Northern Ireland, and maintained an extraordinary pace throughout the route, overcoming powerful tides, cold temperatures and unpredictable weather.

She exceeded her own average stroke rate early on, clocking more than 62 strokes per minute.

During the swim, Avcı had an unexpected encounter with a jellyfish measuring nearly two meters in length. Despite the sting, she continued without hesitation.

She emerged from the sea waving the Turkish flag in Scotland’s Portpatrick and writing “Türkiye” in the sand with her hands.

Despite expectations that the crossing could take up to 12 hours, she completed the swim nearly two hours ahead of schedule.

The North Channel is part of the Ocean’s Seven, a prestigious global challenge consisting of seven difficult open water channel swims: the English Channel, North Channel, Catalina Channel, Cook Strait, Molokai Channel, Tsugaru Strait and the Strait of Gibraltar.

Avcı has already conquered six of these seven, including the Catalina Channel — where she became the first Turkish woman to complete the 34-kilometer swim in 11 hours and 59 minutes.

The track is the second jewel in the “triple crown of open water swimming,” along with the English Channel and Manhattan Island.

Avcı is also the first Turkish woman to have traversed the Cook Strait and Molokai Channel.

By finishing the North Channel, she also became the first Turkish swimmer to complete six Ocean’s Seven swims, moving one step closer to being the first from Türkiye to complete the entire series.

In addition to becoming the fastest Turkish swimmer ever to cross the North Channel, she now ranks as the fourth fastest woman in the world to do so.

In her latest statement, she declared her next goal to be Japan’s Tsugaru Strait, which would make her the first Turkish swimmer to complete all seven routes.

The 29-year-old swimmer from the western city of İzmir has consistently pushed the boundaries of open water swimming.

She previously won three gold medals at the International Ice Swimming Association World Championships, where she competed in water temperatures below 5 degrees Celsius.

Avcı also uses her swims to advocate for social causes. While preparing for Catalina Channel attempt, she raised funds through a non-profit foundation to support girls’ access to education.