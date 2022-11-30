Turkish, Swedish, Finnish FMs met for Nordic countries’ NATO bid

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Sweden’s Tobias Billstrom and Finland’s Pekka Haavisto, met on Nov. 29 on the sidelines of a meeting of the alliance in the Romanian capital Bucharest and discussed the steps to take to meet Türkiye’s concerns regarding the Nordic countries NATO bid.

They “reviewed steps taken in line with the Trilateral Memorandum and stressed [Türkiye’s] expectations,” Çavuşoğlu tweeted.

In June, Türkiye, Sweden and Finland struck a deal that included provisions for the extradition of terrorists and sharing of information.

Sweden and Finland had taken some steps to address Türkiye’s concerns but Ankara said more concrete actions are needed for the Turkish Parliament’s ratification of their accession to the alliance.

Sweden and Finland have made good progress toward the deal with Türkiye on the Nordic countries’ admission to NATO Billstrom said. “We had a very good trilateral yesterday between Sweden, Finland, and Türkiye and I felt after this meeting that there is progress. We are moving forward,” Billstrom told reporters on Nov. 30.

Ahead of the meeting, Çavuşoğlu had said that the process was progressing positively, but there were still steps to be taken. “They did not meet concrete expectations regarding extraditions and legal regulations,” he stated. “In fact, Sweden is the country that needs to take more steps,” he said on Nov. 28 at a press conference with Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov.

Finland and Sweden dropped decades of military non-alignment and scrambled to become NATO members in May, after Russia invaded Ukraine. New Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson visited Ankara early this month to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as Stockholm hoped to secure Türkiye’s approval.

Among all NATO members, only Hungary and Türkiye are left to green-light their application. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said last week parliament would approve Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO next year.

