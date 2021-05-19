Turkish, Swedish export agencies ink reassurance deal

  • May 19 2021 07:00:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The export credit agencies of Sweden and Turkey inked an agreement to provide insurance for firms which jointly undertake projects in third countries, Turk Eximbank said on May 17.

"Negotiations regarding the deal between Turk Eximbank and the Swedish Export Credit Agency (EKN) has been completed and entered into force," the statement read.

Noting that the agreement aims to ensure a faster and more efficient loan allocation process, it said: "The deal will provide insurance support for the export of goods and services for projects Turkish and Swedish companies conduct together in other countries."

Turk Eximbank has previously signed similar agreements with export credit institutions of the US, the UK, France, Austria, Hungary and Denmark.

In 2020, Turk Eximbank provided financing – both loans and insurance – worth $45.6 billion, up 3.6% from the previous year.

 

 

