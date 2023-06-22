Turkish surgeon saves toddler with cancer

Turkish surgeon saves toddler with cancer

Razi Canikligil - MIAMI
Turkish surgeon saves toddler with cancer

A Turkish surgeon in Miami has cured a 2-year-old toddler suffering from liver cancer through a successful organ transplant, marking a remarkable achievement.

Noah Langlois was born prematurely at 25 weeks and was diagnosed with liver cancer on his first birthday. The hospital board where he received treatment was not in favor of organ transplantation, knowing that it was too risky for such a small child.

His specialist, Dr. Akın Tekin, a renowned transplant surgeon in the U.S., stated that they did not accept the patient at first for an organ transplant as his general condition, especially his lungs, were ill-conditioned as he was on a respirator for a long time.

“We thought that maybe we could try to remove the tumor by surgery, but both the location and size of it did not allow this. During this period, the embolization method to keep the tumor under control was applied by interventional radiology for the first time in a child of this age and size. As a result, the mass miraculously shrunk and our patient was able to leave the respirator.”

Stressing that they then reevaluated the possibility of liver transplantation and decided to put the patient on the transplantation list, Tekin added that it was a difficult decision as the infant had various other medical problems.

“Although the donor liver was also from a child, we made this transplant by removing some of it and reducing its volume. After continuing chemotherapy for another five months, we discharged Noah fully recovered,” Tekin explained.

Speaking to the U.S. media on the day of Noah’s discharge, mother Michelle Langlois said that thanks to the expertise of the hospital team, her 2-year-old survived cancer and is now ready for the next chapter of his life.

doctor,

ECONOMY VP Yılmaz, Finance Minister Şimşek visit UAE

VP Yılmaz, Finance Minister Şimşek visit UAE
LATEST NEWS

  1. VP Yılmaz, Finance Minister Şimşek visit UAE

    VP Yılmaz, Finance Minister Şimşek visit UAE

  2. Israeli settlers storm into Palestinian town in West Bank as Israeli airstrike escalates crackdown

    Israeli settlers storm into Palestinian town in West Bank as Israeli airstrike escalates crackdown

  3. Paris police look at gas leak as possible cause of explosion and fire that injured 24

    Paris police look at gas leak as possible cause of explosion and fire that injured 24

  4. Rescuers in all-night race to save Titanic sub crew

    Rescuers in all-night race to save Titanic sub crew

  5. Eyes on Turkish Central Bank for rate decision

    Eyes on Turkish Central Bank for rate decision
Recommended
Charred forest cover of Marmaris rejuvenating itself

Charred forest cover of Marmaris rejuvenating itself
Entrepreneurs unveil ‘Turcoai,’ first homemade AI project

Entrepreneurs unveil ‘Turcoai,’ first homemade AI project
71.7 pct of graduates employed: TÜİK

71.7 pct of graduates employed: TÜİK
Mexican sail training vessel to visit Istanbul

Mexican sail training vessel to visit Istanbul
120 detained in fraud op

120 detained in fraud op
National high-speed train to be put into service in 2025: Minister

National high-speed train to be put into service in 2025: Minister
WORLD Israeli settlers storm into Palestinian town in West Bank as Israeli airstrike escalates crackdown

Israeli settlers storm into Palestinian town in West Bank as Israeli airstrike escalates crackdown

Hundreds of Israeli settlers stormed into a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, setting fire to dozens of cars and homes to avenge the deaths of four Israelis killed by Palestinian gunmen the previous day, residents said. Palestinians said one man was killed in the violence.

ECONOMY VP Yılmaz, Finance Minister Şimşek visit UAE

VP Yılmaz, Finance Minister Şimşek visit UAE

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek have traveled to the United Arab Emirates for a one-day working visit.
SPORTS Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade

Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade

Vegas Golden Knights players showed off the Stanley Cup and celebrated their NHL title on June 17 with about 100,000 supporters in an evening parade along the famed Vegas Strip.