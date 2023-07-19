Turkish student accepted to prestigious film school in US

Beyazıt Şenbük- ISTANBUL
A Turkish student who followed her dream of making a career in cinema despite her family’s expectation of her becoming a doctor has been accepted to the University of Southern California (USC) School of Cinematic Arts, one of the world's most prestigious film schools, where only 24 students are admitted each year.

Deren Alanay, who has had a great interest in storytelling, cinema and writing since childhood, comes from a family where almost every member, including her mother, father, grandfather and sibling, has chosen a career in medicine.

However, Alanay wanted to write her own story instead of becoming a doctor, contrary to the expectations of her family.

After graduating from Üsküdar American High School, she studied communications at the University of Pennsylvania in 2019. Film industry-related courses that she took in university sparked her desire to become a producer.

After completing her undergraduate education by taking courses in production and marketing, Alanay earned the opportunity to pursue a master's degree at the University of Southern California (USC) School of Cinematic Arts.

"My mother says there are 70 doctors in our family, including those who are alive today and the deceased ones. So, I am a member of a family with a tradition of medicine. That's why there have been many moments when I felt like I had to become a doctor. However, my desires were completely different,” Alanay expressed.

"Even in elementary school, the stories I wrote and my imagination caught the attention of my teachers. I used to take my father's camera and try to shoot something. During my confusing high school years, I served as an editor for a literary magazine, was the president of the journalism club, and made videos for the school. This portfolio greatly helped me get into the University of Pennsylvania."

After graduating from USC, Alanay aims to become an international film and television producer.

