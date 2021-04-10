Turkish startups get investment of $525 mln in Q1

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Shining out as a new investment option, Turkish startups received $525 million in the first quarter of this year, according to a digital startup ecosystem on April 9.

The figure rose significantly compared to the previous years, of which the highest share was received by Turkish on-demand delivery pioneer Getir, mobile gaming company DreamGames and internet television platform BluTV, said Serkan Bağce, the CEO of Turkey-based StartupMarket.

Touting two Turkish unicorn startups, which means their value rose over $1 billion, Bağce said: "We will reach the total investment made in the last decade in the next two years."