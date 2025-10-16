Turkish startups attract $475 million in first nine months of 2025

Turkish startups attract $475 million in first nine months of 2025

ISTANBUL
Turkish startups attract $475 million in first nine months of 2025

Startups in Türkiye secured $475 million in funding across 240 deals during the first nine months of 2025, according to the latest Türkiye Startup Ecosystem Investment Report released by StartupCentrum.

The report shows that fintech led the market by investment volume, attracting $197.9 million, followed by the gaming sector with $149.8 million, and manufacturing and materials technologies with $12.4 million. In terms of deal count, health and biotechnology, gaming, fintech and advanced manufacturing stood out.

Artificial intelligence ventures continued their rapid rise, accounting for 17.7 percent of all transactions over the past five years.

Analysts expect AI to remain a key driver of innovation across multiple verticals, from financial services and healthcare to gaming and industrial technologies.

While the number of deals declined compared with the same period last year, the total investment amount remained strong. Of the transactions, 106 were carried out under the TÜBİTAK-BİGG (BİGG) program, totaling about $2.42 million, while 11 deals were completed through crowdfunding platforms, raising approximately $1.66 million.

On an annual basis, Türkiye’s 2025 investment volume is tracking above 2023 levels, though still below the record highs of 2021 and 2022.

The geographic distribution of investments highlighted both the continued dominance of major hubs and the growing spread of capital into Anatolia, supported by public funding initiatives. Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir remained the top three cities for startup investment, while Kocaeli emerged as a rising center, boosted by BİGG-backed projects.

Foreign participation also remained steady, with 65 international investors taking part in deals. The report noted that global funds are increasingly favoring more mature startups with strong scaling potential, rather than early-stage ventures.

 

TÜBITAK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

    Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

  2. Parliament commission OKs bill on national park regulations

    Parliament commission OKs bill on national park regulations

  3. Ikea hit by 'very low' consumer confidence

    Ikea hit by 'very low' consumer confidence

  4. Greece lawmakers back plan to allow 13-hour workday

    Greece lawmakers back plan to allow 13-hour workday

  5. Japan's Takaichi races to form coalition in talks with opposition

    Japan's Takaichi races to form coalition in talks with opposition
Recommended
Ikea hit by very low consumer confidence

Ikea hit by 'very low' consumer confidence
Türkiye’s long-awaited 5G auction raises $3.53 billion

Türkiye’s long-awaited 5G auction raises $3.53 billion
Economy expected to grow 3.3 pct this year, says VP Yılmaz

Economy expected to grow 3.3 pct this year, says VP Yılmaz
Housing market expands by 6.9 percent in September

Housing market expands by 6.9 percent in September
Demand conditions not to be allowed to disrupt disinflation: Karahan

Demand conditions not to be allowed to disrupt disinflation: Karahan
US plans to double Argentina aid, but Trump warning stirs anger

US plans to double Argentina aid, but Trump warning stirs anger
WORLD Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

Donald Trump held a crucial phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin Thursday, a day before Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky meets the U.S. president to push for Tomahawk missiles.
ECONOMY Ikea hit by very low consumer confidence

Ikea hit by 'very low' consumer confidence

Swedish furniture giant Ikea reported Thursday a one-percent drop in sales for its 2024-2025 fiscal year, due to its price reductions and consumers tightening purse strings.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿