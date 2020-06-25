Turkish Spider-Man draws attention in İzmir

İZMİR – Anadolu Agency

A Turkish man, dressed like the comics character Spider-Man, has drawn attention with his costume and dances on the streets of the western province of İzmir, where he came to meet and entertain a disabled child within a civil society initiative on June 24.



Burak Soylu, the so-called Turkish Spider Man, who danced on the streets to music, walked amongst a crowd and amused the children and the residents of the city, caused a slight stampede as people tried to take a selfie with him.



Soylu, from the southern province of Antalya where he is well-known for his shows at hotels, has been entertaining people as Spider-Man for the last three years.



“Spider-Man is my lifestyle, I’ve loved him since my childhood, so now I dress like him to entertain children anywhere they are,” said Soylu, describing his love for Spider-Man.



His efforts to go to the eastern province of Elazığ after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake on Jan. 24 just to make traumatized children laugh was vigorously applauded on social media.



“I love entertaining children. I get exhausted, but I enjoy it,” said Soylu, thanking İzmir’s residents for the huge interest they showed to him.