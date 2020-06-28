Turkish soldier killed by terrorists in N Iraq

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

A Turkish soldier was killed in a clash with terrorists in Operation Claw-Tiger zone in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said on June 28.

The ministry offered condolences to the family of the soldier and the Turkish nation.

Turkey's operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle were launched last week to ensure the safety of the Turkish people and borders by neutralizing the threat of the PKK and other terrorist groups, who often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU. It has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.