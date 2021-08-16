Turkish soldier killed by PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

ANKARA
YPG/PKK terrorists killed one Turkish soldier and wounded another in the Operation Pençe-Şimşek zone, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said late on Aug. 15. 

“Due to the contact between members of the separatist terrorist organization and close security elements in our base area on Aug. 15, 2021 in the area of Operation Pençe-Şimşek, our hero comrade in arms was seriously injured and died, despite all the interventions in the hospital where he was taken,” the ministry said in a written statement.

“A heroic comrade in arms was also wounded. Our wounded fellow soldier was immediately taken to the hospital and treated,” the statement added.

While noting that Turkey is deeply pained and saddened by the incident, the ministry conveyed its condolences to the families of the “martyr,” as well as the Turkish Armed Forces and the Turkish people.

“We wish a urgent recovery for our wounded personnel,” the statement concluded.

The Pençe operations involve a series of offensives that Turkey has carried out since 2019 against terrorist organizations in northern Iraq, particularly the PKK.

The latest ones are the Pençe-Şimşek and Pençe-Yıldırım operations, launched by Ankara on April 23 in northern Iraq’s Metina and Avaşin-Basyan regions near its borders.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq just across Turkey's southern border to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

Fully vaccinated people in England are from Aug. 16 no longer be required to self-isolate if they have had close contact with a coronavirus case, as restrictions continue to be eased.
