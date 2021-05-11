Turkish soldier killed, 4 others wounded in northern Syria

ANKARA

A Turkish soldier was killed and four others wounded in an attack on a supply convoy in northern Syria, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said early on May 11.

"In the Operation Spring Shield zone, one of our hero fellow soldiers was martyred and four of our heroic fellow soldiers were injured in the rocket attack on our supply convoy on May 10, 2021," the ministry said on Twitter.

The injured were transferred to the hospital.

"We wish Allah's mercy on our hero martyr, condolences and patience to his family and the Turkish Armed Forces, and a speedy recovery to the wounded," it added.

Turkey announced the launch of Operation Spring Shield on March 1 in the wake of an attack by the Syrian regime on Turkish troops who were observing a cease-fire in Idlib on Feb. 27 which killed 33, according to the nation’s defense chief.