Turkish soda company banned in Switzerland, sparking controversy

ANKARA

Beypazarı, a well-known Turkish mineral water company, has been banned in Switzerland on the grounds that it is harmful to health due to the detection of high amounts of boron, while company officials have denied these allegations.

The well-established company with a 67-year history of mineral water production in the capital Ankara, has been banned after Switzerland ruled that the boron content detected in its products "has a negative impact on fetal development and fertility.” The ban, which affects a specific batch of products with set production and expiration dates, prompted the mineral water company to make a statement following the allegations.

An official of the company expressed bewilderment at Switzerland's conclusions, contesting the purported danger posed by boron levels in their mineral water. The discrepancy between Switzerland's threshold and that of EU member states, coupled with the commonplace use of boron supplements in health contexts, raises questions about the basis of the ban.

Notably, Beypazarı officials highlighted the variability of mineral content in underground spring waters, attributing fluctuations to environmental factors.

"Health-based regulatory limits for boron in drinking water are set at 2.4 mg/L by the World Health Organization, 4 mg/L by the Australian National Health and Medical Research Council and 1 mg/L by the European Union. The United States Environmental Protection Agency has not set a regulatory limit for boron in drinking water but has set a lifetime health advisory value of 5 mg/L,” the official said in a written statement, by revealing regional differences.

As the company endeavors to counter the allegations and clarify the situation, concerns linger over the implications for its global exports and reputation. The company's insistence on awaiting an official response underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for transparent communication amidst regulatory discrepancies and industry scrutiny.