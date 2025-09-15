Turkish skies remain among Europe’s busiest, says report

Turkish skies remain among Europe’s busiest, says report

ISTANBUL
Turkish skies remain among Europe’s busiest, says report

Türkiye’s skies remained among Europe’s busiest in early September, with flight volumes far exceeding pre-pandemic benchmarks, according to the latest EUROCONTROL data.

The country handled an average of 4,200 daily flights — including overflights — during the week of Sept. 1–7.

Türkiye ranked sixth among Europe’s top 10 aviation markets by flight volume, ahead of Greece, the Netherlands and Poland.

While this marked a 2 percent decline compared to the previous week, traffic was still 9 percent higher than the same period in 2024 and an impressive 19 percent above 2019 levels.

The weekly drop was attributed mainly to reduced flows between Türkiye and the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Belgium and Greece.

Turkish Airlines maintained its position as one of Europe’s leading carriers, operating an average of 1,772 daily flights — unchanged from the previous week but 13 percent higher year-on-year and 21 percent above 2019.

Istanbul Airport once again held its position as Europe’s busiest hub, recording an average of 1,624 daily flights, including both departures and arrivals. This strong performance not only secured its place at the top of the European rankings but also earned it the fifth spot among the world’s busiest airports. Although the figure was down by 1 percent compared with the previous week, it remained 6 percent higher than in 2024 and an impressive 26 percent above 2019 levels.

Antalya Airport also featured in the continent’s top 10, recording 1,024 daily flights, down 3 percent from the prior week but still 4 percent above 2024 and 13 percent above pre-pandemic levels.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israels ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

    Türkiye condemns Israel's ground offensive in Gaza as new phase of genocide

  2. Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says

    Teen plotted fair, bar attacks before İzmir police station shooting, media says

  3. Bartholomew tells Trump Istanbul seminary may reopen in 2026

    Bartholomew tells Trump Istanbul seminary may reopen in 2026

  4. US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

    US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

  5. Germany raids suspected armed far-right group

    Germany raids suspected armed far-right group
Recommended
Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024

Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024
Paid employee numbers rise 1.2 percent in July

Paid employee numbers rise 1.2 percent in July
Home sales increase by 6.8 percent year-on-year in August

Home sales increase by 6.8 percent year-on-year in August
Innovation investment growth at 15-year-low: UN

Innovation investment growth at 15-year-low: UN
IEA says more oil and gas investment may be needed

IEA says more oil and gas investment may be needed
Google says to invest £5bln in UK ahead of Trump visit

Google says to invest £5bln in UK ahead of Trump visit
Lower US tariffs on Japan autos kick in

Lower US tariffs on Japan autos kick in
WORLD US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

US decertifies Colombia as ally in drugs fight

The United States said on Sept. 15 it has decertified Colombia as an ally in the fight against drugs, a decision that could cost Bogota hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. military support.
ECONOMY Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024

Corporate assets hit 96 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024

The total assets of companies operating in Türkiye reached 95.84 trillion Turkish Liras in 2024, according to sector balance sheet data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿