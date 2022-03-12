Turkish ships halted in Azov ports on way back

  • March 12 2022 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Turkish-owned ships that were kept anchored in Russian ports due to the international crisis that began following Moscow’s military offensive against Ukraine are finally returning home.

The General Directorate of Maritime Affairs, affiliated with Turkey’s Transport and Infrastructure Ministry, has announced that 17 of the 18 ships waiting at Russian ports have departed to come to Turkey.

The directorate noted that a ship is waiting for loading in Temryuk, a port town in Krasnodar Krai.

“Some of our ships are waiting in Kerch due to adverse weather conditions and will move to their destination ports when the weather permits,” the statement added.

On Feb. 24, Russia halted the movement of commercial ships in the Azov Sea, but kept its ports in the Black Sea open for navigation.

Russia, the world’s largest wheat exporter, mainly ships its grain from ports in the Black Sea. Russia supplies wheat to all the major global buyers, though, Turkey and Egypt are the largest importers.

TURKEY Turkish, Armenian FMs meet in Antalya amid normalization efforts

Turkish, Armenian FMs meet in Antalya amid normalization efforts
WORLD Saudi blogger Raif Badawi released after 10 years in prison

Saudi blogger Raif Badawi released after 10 years in prison

After 10 years in prison for "insulting Islam," Saudi blogger and human rights activist Raif Badawi, who has become a symbol of freedom of expression around the world, was released on March 11. 
ECONOMY IMF expects to cut global growth forecast due to Ukraine war

IMF expects to cut global growth forecast due to Ukraine war

The IMF expects to cut its global growth estimate due to the economic damage caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on March 10.

SPORTS Chelsea accounts suspended as sanctions take hold

Chelsea accounts suspended as sanctions take hold

Chelsea have had several accounts and credit cards suspended temporarily following sanctions imposed on club owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government, British media reported on March 11. 