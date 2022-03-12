Turkish ships halted in Azov ports on way back

ISTANBUL

Turkish-owned ships that were kept anchored in Russian ports due to the international crisis that began following Moscow’s military offensive against Ukraine are finally returning home.

The General Directorate of Maritime Affairs, affiliated with Turkey’s Transport and Infrastructure Ministry, has announced that 17 of the 18 ships waiting at Russian ports have departed to come to Turkey.

The directorate noted that a ship is waiting for loading in Temryuk, a port town in Krasnodar Krai.

“Some of our ships are waiting in Kerch due to adverse weather conditions and will move to their destination ports when the weather permits,” the statement added.

On Feb. 24, Russia halted the movement of commercial ships in the Azov Sea, but kept its ports in the Black Sea open for navigation.

Russia, the world’s largest wheat exporter, mainly ships its grain from ports in the Black Sea. Russia supplies wheat to all the major global buyers, though, Turkey and Egypt are the largest importers.