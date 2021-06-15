Turkish ship faces diplomatic crisis, mutiny over rescuing migrants

  • June 15 2021 07:00:00

Turkish ship faces diplomatic crisis, mutiny over rescuing migrants

ISTANBUL
Turkish ship faces diplomatic crisis, mutiny over rescuing migrants

A Turkish-owned container ship, which rescued irregular migrants stranded in a flooded inflatable boat in the Mediterranean Sea, has been caught in the middle of both an international diplomatic crisis and a mutiny.

Ümit Gürpınar, the Turkish captain of a container ship named Uğur Dadaylı, changed the ship’s course after the request of search and rescue authorities while passing through the Maltese territorial waters on June 12.

Responding positively to the call for help, Gürpınar rescued 97 irregular migrants - including Libya, Syria, Bangladesh and Pakistan nationals - who were stranded in an inflatable boat in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea.

However, a diplomatic tension between the three countries that lasted for 12 hours occurred following the rescue operation when Tunisian and Maltese authorities refused to accept the irregular migrants that were on board.

Upon the increasing threat by the irregular migrants who said that they would raise a riot on the ship with sharp objects that they have, the migrants were landed in Malta after the pressure from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Hakan Çendik, the vice president of the Coaster Shipowners and Operators Association, emphasized that humanitarian aid turned into a problem due to Malta’s rejection.

“Maltese and Tunisian authorities have clearly stated that they do not want refugees. The threats by refugees on board posed a great danger in the open sea. With the determined attitude of the Turkish Ministry, the ship entered a port in Malta,” Çendik said, adding that the International Maritime Organization should clarify such refugee emergencies as soon as possible.

Hüseyin Ozanlı, Dadaylılar Maritime Fleet Manager, said that Malta’s refusal to accept refugees despite its call caused a security problem on board.

“Our ship was able to go to Malta when the security problem created by the refugees was understood through the initiatives of the ministry,” Ozanlı said.

Turkey,

TURKEY Authorities issue warning for sudden summer rains

Authorities issue warning for sudden summer rains
MOST POPULAR

  1. Details emerge of 1st bridge over Turkey's Canal Istanbul

    Details emerge of 1st bridge over Turkey's Canal Istanbul

  2. President Erdoğan meets Biden, other leaders at NATO summit

    President Erdoğan meets Biden, other leaders at NATO summit

  3. Underground cisterns of Istanbul displayed for 1st time

    Underground cisterns of Istanbul displayed for 1st time

  4. Historic Turkish bath in Istanbul put up for sale

    Historic Turkish bath in Istanbul put up for sale

  5. Turkey administers daily record number of vaccines

    Turkey administers daily record number of vaccines
Recommended
Gazelle population growing in Turkey’s south after protection efforts

Gazelle population growing in Turkey’s south after protection efforts
Authorities issue warning for sudden summer rains

Authorities issue warning for sudden summer rains
Authorities take concrete steps to save mucilage-covered Marmara Sea

Authorities take concrete steps to save mucilage-covered Marmara Sea
At least 11 arrested in Istanbul over migrant smuggling

At least 11 arrested in Istanbul over migrant smuggling
Government failing to provide support during pandemic: CHP spokesperson

Government failing to provide support during pandemic: CHP spokesperson
Details emerge of 1st bridge over Turkeys Canal Istanbul

Details emerge of 1st bridge over Turkey's Canal Istanbul
WORLD EMA official suggests ditching AstraZeneca jab

EMA official suggests ditching AstraZeneca jab

A top official in the European Medicines Agency said it might be worth abandoning AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine for all age groups where alternatives are available, in an interview published on June 13.

ECONOMY Turkey sees over 59,000 house sales in May

Turkey sees over 59,000 house sales in May

Turkey recorded 59,166 house sales in May, up 16.2% year-on-year, the country's statistical authority announced June 14. 
SPORTS Wales coach Robert Page hints at different personnel for Turkey

Wales coach Robert Page hints at different 'personnel' for Turkey

Wales coach Robert Page said he could make alterations for his side’s second Euro 2020 Group A match against Turkey in Baku.