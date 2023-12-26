Turkish series in Serbia spark interest in Istanbul

BELGRADE
The popularity of Turkish TV series is contributing to the growing interest in Türkiye among Serbian citizens, Turkish Ambassador to Serbia Hami Aksoy has expressed, adding that the appeal of these series has led to an increased desire among viewers to visit Istanbul.

"Those who watch the series want to see Istanbul; travel is on the rise. Serbia has simplified the visa procedures for Türkiye, resulting in a significant influx of Turkish citizens. The Turkish image in Serbia is at its highest level," Aksoy said in a recent statement at the Media Meetings Forum organized by the Yunus Emre Institute in Bosnia and Serbia.

The ambassador noted a remarkable surge in tourism, citing a 70 percent increase in the number of Turkish tourists visiting Serbia in the past year, reaching approximately 170,000. He highlighted the positive impact of direct flights from various Turkish cities to Serbia, with Turkish Airlines operating six to seven flights daily to Istanbul.

In addition to the surge in tourism, Aksoy mentioned the success of Turkish language courses provided by the Yunus Emre Institute in Serbia, benefiting around 4,000 individuals. He noted that Turkish dramas, subtitled in Serbian, have contributed to the local population's ability to converse in Turkish, creating a cultural connection.

The ambassador called attention to Türkiye's positive perception of Serbia, acknowledging admiration for Türkiye's foreign policy and economy. However, he urged efforts to enhance Serbia's image in Türkiye, calling for collaborative initiatives to strengthen ties between the two nations.

Providing a glimpse into future diplomatic activities, Aksoy revealed that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to visit Serbia soon.

He highlighted the substantial progress in bilateral relations, noting that 26 agreements have been signed between Türkiye and Serbia in the past five years, contributing to a record-breaking level of trade between the two countries.

