Turkish scientists work on drug to prevent cancer

Turkish scientists work on drug to prevent cancer

ISTANBUL
Turkish scientists work on drug to prevent cancer

In the light of the previous studies of Türkiye’s Nobel laureate in chemistry, Aziz Sancar, Turkish scientists have conducted a study that could prevent the development of cancer with drugs.

The absence of the p53 gene, which is called the “guardian angel” against cancer and prevents the uncontrolled proliferation of cells, causes 50 percent of all cancers.

According to Sancar’s research, when the protein called “CRY,” which is one of the mechanisms regulating the biological clock, is deleted in a cell where the p53 gene is mutated, cancer development is prevented.

However, it is not possible to apply this deletion process, which Sancar performed in animals with genetic intervention, to humans.

Turkish scientists from Koç University have conducted a study that can delete this protein with drugs instead of genetic intervention.

Proving the effectiveness of the “drug candidate” molecule in animal experiments, researchers are preparing for phase studies to be conducted on humans.

Scientist Halil Kavaklı, the head of the research, noted that this new discovery, which is still at the research stage, could be on the shelves as a medicine in pharmacies in five or six years.

The team is currently conducting experiments on mice to see the effectiveness of this molecule, especially in pancreatic and liver cancer, which have a high mortality rate.

“Generally speaking, it is not possible to delete CRY, and it also poses a number of ethical problems. You cannot just delete the CRY protein in humans, it has a lot of other effects,” Kavaklı explained.

“But there is no obstacle to doing this through a molecule. In our study, we also found a molecule that can delete this protein. When we discovered its role in the biological clock mechanism, we thought that if we delete CRY using this molecule, it could become an anti-cancer or cancer-protecting molecule in non-p53 organism. We have started to explore its potential as a drug,” he stated.

Health, preventive measure,

WORLD Dems: Biden should be embarrassed by classified docs case

Dems: Biden should be 'embarrassed' by classified docs case
LATEST NEWS

  1. Dems: Biden should be 'embarrassed' by classified docs case

    Dems: Biden should be 'embarrassed' by classified docs case

  2. Next New Zealand PM slams 'abhorrent' treatment of Ardern

    Next New Zealand PM slams 'abhorrent' treatment of Ardern

  3. I will make formal call for elections on March 10: Erdoğan

    I will make formal call for elections on March 10: Erdoğan

  4. California shooter kills 10 at dance club; motive unclear

    California shooter kills 10 at dance club; motive unclear

  5. Germany won't block Poland giving Ukraine tanks: Minister

    Germany won't block Poland giving Ukraine tanks: Minister
Recommended
I will make formal call for elections on March 10: Erdoğan

I will make formal call for elections on March 10: Erdoğan

Kars-Erzurum Touristic Express makes 1st trip

Kars-Erzurum Touristic Express makes 1st trip
‘Water can be brought from Sakarya River to Istanbul’

‘Water can be brought from Sakarya River to Istanbul’
‘Cyber area’ poses digital threat to users

‘Cyber area’ poses digital threat to users
Man establishes operating room for pack animals

Man establishes operating room for pack animals
Prosecutor demands up to 23 years for hooligan

Prosecutor demands up to 23 years for hooligan
WORLD Dems: Biden should be embarrassed by classified docs case

Dems: Biden should be 'embarrassed' by classified docs case

Senior Democrats, dismayed by a steady stream of startling disclosures, expressed criticism Sunday of how President Joe Biden handled classified material after leaving office as vice president and disappointment that the White House has not been more forthcoming with the public.
ECONOMY Iran’s Raisi pledges to tackle inflation

Iran’s Raisi pledges to tackle inflation

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi yesterday set the tackling of galloping inflation and currency devaluation as priorities for the 2023-2024 budget presented to parliament.

SPORTS Vine wins Tour Down Under

Vine wins Tour Down Under

Australia’s Jay Vine claimed his first World Tour victory in the Tour Down Under yesterday, with Britain’s Simon Yates winning a thrilling uphill battle to take the race’s final stage.