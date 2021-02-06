Turkish scientists find efficient cure for IGM disease

  • February 06 2021 09:46:17

Turkish scientists find efficient cure for IGM disease

SAMSUN
Turkish scientists find efficient cure for IGM disease

Turkish scientists working on the cure of Idiopathic Granulomatous Mastitis (IGM) disease obtained successful drug treatment results in their research.

Research associates from Ondokuz Mayis University, Prof. Dr. Metin Özgen, and Dr. Demet Yalçın completed their research which they have been conducting for two years for non-surgical treatment of IGM, a rare inflammatory breast disease in women.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Dr. Özgen said that they revolutionized IGM disease treatment, which was thought to be only with breast surgery until now.

He pointed out that IGM disease shows symptoms with a mass in the breast, noting that it can cause severe physical and psychological problems in young women due to the confusion with breast cancer.

Özgen went onto say that the only remedy was to surgically remove some parts or whole breast, as no effective drug has been found in its treatment to date.

"Despite the surgical operations, recurrence of the disease in many patients had become a nightmare for women. With the drug we discovered, we managed to treat our young women without surgery," he said.

He noted that the potential risks of surgery for expectant mothers, such as losing the breast, were prevented with the discovery.

Dr. Kehribar said that the newly developed drug treatment has minimal side effects and is cheaper than surgical intervention.

"With cortisone treatment, our young women had to struggle with this disease for many years. We applied methotrexate treatment to our patients for two years. We determined that the treatment cured the disease very quickly without surgery," she said.

She noted that the discovery was published in Nov. 2020 in the American Journal of Medical Science, one of America's most prestigious journals.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Man, swan hold on to decades-old friendship

    Man, swan hold on to decades-old friendship

  2. Erdoğan says Boğaziçi protests stem from opposition parties, not students

    Erdoğan says Boğaziçi protests stem from opposition parties, not students

  3. EU welcomes Turkey’s reform agenda

    EU welcomes Turkey’s reform agenda

  4. Experts urge caution, vigilance over virus variants

    Experts urge caution, vigilance over virus variants

  5. Central Bank chief aims for lasting price stability

    Central Bank chief aims for lasting price stability
Recommended
Turkish language exams held online for people in Greece

Turkish language exams held online for people in Greece
EU keeps PKK on terrorism list

EU keeps PKK on terrorism list
Ankara-Kiev defense ties based on win-win model: Envoy

Ankara-Kiev defense ties based on win-win model: Envoy
Turkey welcomes recent political developments in Libya

Turkey welcomes recent political developments in Libya
Turkeys emergency state body settles 89% of inquiries

Turkey's emergency state body settles 89% of inquiries
Turkey, Greece hold ninth technical meeting

Turkey, Greece hold ninth technical meeting
WORLD WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

Europe and pharma groups must work together to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations, the head of the European branch of the World Health Organization said on Feb. 5, expressing concern about the effectiveness of vaccines on virus variants.
ECONOMY Treasury posts $3.7 bln cash deficit in January

Treasury posts $3.7 bln cash deficit in January

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance posted a deficit of some 26 billion Turkish liras ($3.7 billion) in January, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on Feb. 5. 
SPORTS Turkish volleyball player named to FIVB Roster 100

Turkish volleyball player named to FIVB Roster 100

Fenerbahçe Opet Women's Volleyball team star Eda Erdem Dündar was named one of the 100 greatest players, International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) announced on Feb. 4. 