Turkish scientist on list of 100 Most Influential Women

ISTANBUL
Professor Dr. Canan Dağdeviren has been included in the prestigious “BBC 100 Women 2023” list due to her groundbreaking creation of a wearable "electronic bra" designed for the early detection of breast cancer through ultrasound technology.

Dağdeviren, a current researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States, has recently developed a wearable device known as an “electronic bra” that utilizes ultrasound technology for the early detection of breast cancer.

Dağdeviren drew inspiration from her deceased aunt, who succumbed to advanced breast cancer at the age of 49, following a diagnosis made six months prior, despite undergoing routine cancer screenings.

The electronic bra, equipped with ultrasonic receivers, is capable of detecting cancerous tissues associated with breast cancer.

It is possible to conduct a periodic scan as a means of performing a scan with the bra. This approach is believed to enhance the detection of cases that might otherwise go undetected through regular screening.

The utilization of an electronic bra facilitates the examination of breast tissue from various perspectives, thereby enabling the acquisition of real-time data.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has recently released its list of "100 Inspirational and Influential Women" for the year 2023, in which Dağdeviren was also included due to her research on the bra.

In her social media post, Dağdeviren expressed her immense joy at being chosen for the list.

She further emphasized her pride in representing the Republic of Türkiye on this prestigious list, particularly in light of the Republic's centennial anniversary.

Dağdeviren expressed her desire for her medical device innovations targeting women to serve as a valuable contribution to women worldwide and concluded with the statement, "Long live the republic."

