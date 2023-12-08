Turkish scientist made living robots from human DNA

Turkish scientist made living robots from human DNA

Fatma Aksu - ISTANBUL
Turkish scientist made living robots from human DNA

Following her completion of a double master's degree in architecture and synthetic biology in the U.S. after graduating from the Faculty of Architecture, Gizem Gümüşkaya innovatively merged her dual expertise, creating a living robot from human DNA dedicated to repairing damaged tissues in the field of medicine.

After graduating from the university as an architect, Gümüşkaya continued as a dual degree student when she realized that she was also interested in synthetic biology during her master's degree.

The article describing her scientific work, which she called "Anthrobot," was approved by an impartial international anonymous scientific committee and published last week in the scientific journal Advanced Science, one of the authoritative institutions where new discoveries are announced.

Gümüşkaya, whose patent application was also accepted, told daily Hürriyet the following story about her road to success and her future endeavors in the field of medicine: “Since I come from the field of design, I wanted to produce new tissues and new structures that did not exist before in the field of synthetic biology.”

“It took me eight years to realize the idea of creating self-building architectures by playing with the morphogenetic code of cells. ‘Anthrobots’ are the world's first synthetic robots that can build themselves from a single human cell,” she said.

“This is a brand new architecture, but its DNA is 100 percent human DNA. It can be produced from each patient's own cells. The benefit of being a synthetic architecture is that it can be programmed in different ways for different diseases in the future,” Gümüşkaya added.

"In our experiments, we proved that a damaged nerve tissue can be repaired by these robots within three days,” she stressed.

Gümüşkaya underlined that these tests in the laboratory environment will be the next step in the future to use these robots for therapeutic purposes.

 

Turkish, Scientists ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Heavy rainfall alert issued for 14 cities

Heavy rainfall alert issued for 14 cities
LATEST NEWS

  1. Heavy rainfall alert issued for 14 cities

    Heavy rainfall alert issued for 14 cities

  2. Rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone: Iraq security official

    Rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone: Iraq security official

  3. Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to take steps towards normalisation

    Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to take steps towards normalisation

  4. UN to hold emergency meeting at Guyana's request on Venezuelan claim to vast oil-rich region

    UN to hold emergency meeting at Guyana's request on Venezuelan claim to vast oil-rich region

  5. Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks

    Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks
Recommended
Heavy rainfall alert issued for 14 cities

Heavy rainfall alert issued for 14 cities
TRT World Forum 2023 is Starting

"TRT World Forum 2023" is Starting
Health minister reports two deaths among evacuated Gaza patients

Health minister reports two deaths among evacuated Gaza patients
Espionage trial unravels Mossads alleged crimes in Türkiye

Espionage trial unravels Mossad's alleged crimes in Türkiye
Pandemic exacerbates Istanbul traffic woes

Pandemic exacerbates Istanbul traffic woes
Education cost saw nearly 70 pct surge last year: TÜİK

Education cost saw nearly 70 pct surge last year: TÜİK
WORLD Rockets fired at Baghdads Green Zone: Iraq security official

Rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone: Iraq security official

At least three rockets targeted the US embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone at dawn on Friday, landing on the outskirts of the district housing government and diplomatic buildings, an Iraqi security official said.
ECONOMY Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks

Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks

A much-anticipated US approval of wider bitcoin trading has helped the world's biggest cryptocurrency reach 20-month heights, risking however pain for new investors unaccustomed to its volatility.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.